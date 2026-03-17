Polymesh Self Reported Market Cap Hits $28.36 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 31.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Polymesh has a total market cap of $28.36 million and $139.44 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 32.7% higher against the dollar. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73,859.61 or 0.99506640 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Polymesh

Polymesh was first traded on October 28th, 2021. Polymesh’s total supply is 1,256,838,098 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official message board is polymesh.network/discord. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Polymesh has a current supply of 1,256,509,294.557446 with 1,031,736,298.146747 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.04262463 USD and is up 4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $1,923,855.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymesh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

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