Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE:FPS) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE:FPS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $42.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s current price.

FPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Forgent Power Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Forgent Power Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

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Forgent Power Solutions Trading Up 6.0%

About Forgent Power Solutions

Shares of FPS traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,446. Forgent Power Solutions has a 12-month low of $25.95 and a 12-month high of $37.53.

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading designer and manufacturer of electrical distribution equipment used in data centers, the power grid and energy-intensive industrial facilities. Demand for our products is growing rapidly as (i) companies accelerate investment in data centers to meet the computational requirements for cloud computing and AI, (ii) independent power producers build new generation capacity to satisfy rising electricity demand, (iii) utilities upgrade and expand T&D infrastructure to address rapid load growth and (iv) manufacturers reshore their factories to secure their supply chains and mitigate the impact of tariffs.

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