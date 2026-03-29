Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.9311.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore set a $60.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research raised Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6,288.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 198.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.45. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($10.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-3.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 136.99%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc (NYSE: AAP) is a leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, and maintenance items. The company operates a network of stores and distribution centers across North America, serving both do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and professional service providers. Advance Auto Parts focuses on offering a comprehensive selection of replacement parts, batteries, engine components, and performance products for cars and light trucks.

The company’s product portfolio includes engine oils and lubricants, cooling system components, brake and suspension parts, filters, belts, hoses, and diagnostic tools.

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