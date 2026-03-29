Head to Head Comparison: Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) and Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) and Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Atossa Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care -20.17% -68.23% -11.07% Atossa Genetics N/A -65.56% -57.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tandem Diabetes Care and Atossa Genetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care 1 9 8 1 2.47 Atossa Genetics 2 0 2 1 2.40

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus target price of $29.22, suggesting a potential upside of 39.15%. Atossa Genetics has a consensus target price of $68.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1,347.74%. Given Atossa Genetics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atossa Genetics is more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care.

12.7% of Atossa Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Atossa Genetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Atossa Genetics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care $1.01 billion 1.41 -$204.71 million ($3.07) -6.84 Atossa Genetics N/A N/A -$25.50 million ($3.60) -1.31

Atossa Genetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atossa Genetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atossa Genetics has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atossa Genetics beats Tandem Diabetes Care on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

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Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system. It also sells single-use products, including cartridges for storing and delivering insulin, and infusion sets that connect the insulin pump to the user's body. In addition, the company offers Tandem Device Updater used to update the pump software from a personal computer; Tandem Source, a web-based data management platform, which provides a visual way to display diabetes therapy management data from the pumps, integrated CGMs, and supported blood glucose meters; and Sugarmate, a mobile app used to help people visualize diabetes therapy data. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Atossa Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer. It also develops immunotherapy/chimeric antigen receptor therapy programs. The company was formerly known as Atossa Genetics Inc. and changed its name to Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2020. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

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