Analyzing U-BX Technology (NASDAQ:UBXG) & Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF)

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) and U-BX Technology (NASDAQ:UBXG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Victory Square Technologies has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U-BX Technology has a beta of -1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 239% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares Victory Square Technologies and U-BX Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Square Technologies -28.04% -85.13% -41.94% U-BX Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Square Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 U-BX Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Victory Square Technologies and U-BX Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares Victory Square Technologies and U-BX Technology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Square Technologies $12.20 million 2.68 $900,000.00 ($0.05) -6.26 U-BX Technology $29.67 million 1.22 -$2.72 million N/A N/A

Victory Square Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than U-BX Technology.

Summary

U-BX Technology beats Victory Square Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victory Square Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Victory Square Technologies Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education. The company formerly known as Fantasy 6 Sports Inc. and changed its name to Victory Square Technologies Inc. in June 2017. It prefers to take minority investment in the companies. Victory Square Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with an additional office in Lewes, Delaware.

About U-BX Technology

(Get Free Report)

U-BX Technology Ltd. focuses on providing value-added services using artificial intelligence-driven technology to businesses in the insurance industry in China. The company offers digital promotion services, risk assessment services, and value-added bundled benefits to property and auto insurance carriers, and insurance brokers. It also provides insurance-related information to individual consumers; and auto maintenance, auto value added, vehicle moving notification, and other services. The company was formerly known as Famingsur Develop Limited and changed its name to U-BX Technology Ltd. in October 2021. U-BX Technology Ltd. was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

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