Financial Review: BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) versus Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Connect Biopharma and BioMarin Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connect Biopharma 1 0 3 1 2.80 BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1 6 16 1 2.71

Connect Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 151.21%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus price target of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.24%. Given Connect Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Connect Biopharma is more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connect Biopharma N/A N/A N/A BioMarin Pharmaceutical 10.83% 7.91% 6.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Connect Biopharma and BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Connect Biopharma and BioMarin Pharmaceutical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Connect Biopharma $26.03 million 7.41 -$15.63 million ($0.73) -4.73 BioMarin Pharmaceutical $3.22 billion 3.23 $348.90 million $1.78 30.42

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Connect Biopharma. Connect Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioMarin Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Connect Biopharma has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.7% of Connect Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Connect Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical beats Connect Biopharma on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Connect Biopharma

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Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets. Its lead product candidate is rademikibart (formerly CBP-201), an antibody designed to target interleukin-4 receptor alpha, which is a validated target for the treatment of inflammatory diseases such as atopic dermatitis and asthma, currently under Phase 3 studies; and icanbelimod (formerly CBP-307), an oral small molecule Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor 1 modulator, currently under Phase 2 clinical for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

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BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease. The company's commercial products also comprise Palynziq, a PEGylated recombinant phenylalanine ammonia lyase enzyme, which is delivered through subcutaneous injection to reduce blood Phe concentrations; Brineura, a recombinant human tripeptidyl peptidase 1 for the treatment of patients with ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; Voxzogo, a once daily injection analog of c-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia; and Aldurazyme, a purified protein designed to be identical to a naturally occurring form of the human enzyme alpha-L-iduronidase. In addition, it develops Roctavian, an adeno associated virus vector, for the treatment of patients with severe hemophilia A. The company serves specialty pharmacies, hospitals, and non-U.S. government agencies, as well as distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with Sarepta Therapeutics, Ares Trading S.A., Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

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