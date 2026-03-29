Nordea Investment Management AB Takes Position in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWV. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in CoreWeave by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000.

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CoreWeave News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

CoreWeave Stock Down 7.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $187.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion and a PE ratio of -23.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.28.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoreWeave

Insider Activity at CoreWeave

In other CoreWeave news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 22,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $1,891,174.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 38,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $3,200,692.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 189,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,804,711.16. This represents a 16.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,754,685 shares of company stock valued at $404,419,462.

CoreWeave Profile

(Free Report)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

See Also

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