Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $2.03 Million in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Astera Labs by 374.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in Astera Labs by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 159.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Astera Labs Stock Down 1.0%

Astera Labs stock opened at $112.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.74. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $262.90.

Insider Activity

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 25.70%.The company had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Astera Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 94,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $11,758,359.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,531,301 shares in the company, valued at $189,590,376.81. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $1,174,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 128,084 shares in the company, valued at $15,046,027.48. This trade represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 384,292 shares of company stock worth $48,724,919. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Astera Labs from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays set a $165.00 target price on Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Astera Labs from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Astera Labs

About Astera Labs

(Free Report)

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Further Reading

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