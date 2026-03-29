Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires New Holdings in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,708 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nebius Group by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,551,000 after buying an additional 2,536,832 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nebius Group by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,607,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,284,000 after buying an additional 1,648,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nebius Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,514,000 after buying an additional 92,710 shares during the period. Finally, Rovida Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Nebius Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rovida Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,193,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,193,000 after buying an additional 453,000 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Freedom Capital raised Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Nebius Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.09.

Nebius Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Nebius Group Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of Nebius Group stock opened at $100.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of -69.05 and a beta of 4.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 3.08. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.05 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.02%. On average, analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nebius Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.