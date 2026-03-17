Analyzing Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) & Envista (NYSE:NVST)

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Envista and Nephros”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envista $2.72 billion 1.54 $47.00 million $0.28 91.37 Nephros $18.79 million 1.69 $1.19 million $0.11 27.15

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Envista has higher revenue and earnings than Nephros. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envista, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

41.1% of Nephros shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Envista shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Nephros shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Envista and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envista 1.73% 6.54% 3.60% Nephros 6.35% 12.22% 9.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Envista and Nephros, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envista 0 7 7 1 2.60 Nephros 0 1 1 0 2.50

Envista presently has a consensus target price of $27.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.47%. Nephros has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.87%. Given Nephros’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nephros is more favorable than Envista.

Risk & Volatility

Envista has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nephros beats Envista on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envista

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Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products. This segment also provides software packages, which include DTX Studio Implant; DTX Studio Lab; and DTX Studio Clinic, a software package offered with its imaging products. It offers its products under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, Ormco, Spark, Orascoptic, Damon, Insignia, AOA brands. The Equipment & Consumables segment provides dental equipment and supplies, including digital imaging systems, software, and other visualization/magnification systems; endodontic systems and related products; restorative materials, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents, and cements; and infection prevention products. This segment offers its products under the Dexis, DTX Studio, Kerr, Metrex, Total Care, Pentron, Optibond, Harmonize, Sonicfill, Sybron Endo, and CaviWipes to dental offices, clinics, and hospitals. Envista Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

About Nephros

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Nephros, Inc., a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. The company also manufactures and sells water filters that enhance the taste and odor of water, as well as reduce biofilm, cysts, particulates, and scale build-up in downstream equipment. It markets its products to food service, hospitality, convenience store, and health care markets, as well as medical institutions. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

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