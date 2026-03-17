Maripau Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,995 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.2% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30,685.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 150,330,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,014,000 after buying an additional 149,842,394 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $15,530,622,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40,887.2% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,376,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358,475 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 208.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,997,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,502 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,861,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,931 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $329.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $344.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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