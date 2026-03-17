Marshall Investment Management LLC Invests $649,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43,139 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $260,000. Thames Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 376.9% in the second quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 65,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 51,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $340.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $390.20. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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