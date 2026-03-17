Marshall Investment Management LLC Has $8.80 Million Holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF $FMDE

Marshall Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 3,801.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,043 shares during the period. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Marshall Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Marshall Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF were worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMDE. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

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Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9%

FMDE opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

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