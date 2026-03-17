Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Sells 12,523 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lowered its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 72.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,523 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 64.9% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 65,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 95,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 88,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,100 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $57,255.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,708.50. The trade was a 10.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $259,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,640,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,280,051.36. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $64.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $343.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.45 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho set a $39.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENPH

Key Headlines Impacting Enphase Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Partnership to expand battery subscription program in France — Enphase teamed with French residential solar/storage provider Ensol to offer the IQ® Battery through a monthly subscription (plans starting at about €30/month). This could boost European residential storage adoption, add recurring?revenue exposure, and deepen distribution in a major renewables market. Enphase Energy and Ensol Partner to Expand Home Battery Adoption in France

Partnership to expand battery subscription program in France — Enphase teamed with French residential solar/storage provider Ensol to offer the IQ® Battery through a monthly subscription (plans starting at about €30/month). This could boost European residential storage adoption, add recurring?revenue exposure, and deepen distribution in a major renewables market. Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest and coverage — Enphase has been drawing attention from retail and analyst channels (Zacks summary), which can increase trading volume and short?term volatility but does not itself change fundamentals. Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

Investor interest and coverage — Enphase has been drawing attention from retail and analyst channels (Zacks summary), which can increase trading volume and short?term volatility but does not itself change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities?litigation notices and lead?plaintiff deadline (April 20, 2026) — Several plaintiff firms (Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi and others) are soliciting Enphase investors who bought shares between April 22, 2025 and Oct 28, 2025 to join or lead a class action. The wave of notices signals potential litigation risk, possible future settlement costs or distraction for management that investors should monitor. ROSEN Encourages Enphase Investors to Secure Counsel Faruqi & Faruqi Reminder

Multiple securities?litigation notices and lead?plaintiff deadline (April 20, 2026) — Several plaintiff firms (Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi and others) are soliciting Enphase investors who bought shares between April 22, 2025 and Oct 28, 2025 to join or lead a class action. The wave of notices signals potential litigation risk, possible future settlement costs or distraction for management that investors should monitor. Negative Sentiment: Additional class?action filings and solicitations — Multiple plaintiff firms (Bronstein, Portnoy, Berger Montague, etc.) have announced filings or reminders, increasing the likelihood that litigation will proceed and that lead?plaintiff motions will be contested. Monitor disclosures for updates on claims, estimated exposure, and any related reserve or legal commentary from Enphase. Bronstein class action notice

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

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