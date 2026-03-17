Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Trims Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP trimmed its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 142,550 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 187.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 79,206 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ON. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.49. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 2.02%.The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 32.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting ON Semiconductor

Here are the key news stories impacting ON Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board-authorized buyback: ON has an active share repurchase authorization (up to $6.0 billion), which reduces float and supports EPS — a clear structural positive that can underpin the stock on dips. MarketBeat ON profile & recent results

Board-authorized buyback: ON has an active share repurchase authorization (up to $6.0 billion), which reduces float and supports EPS — a clear structural positive that can underpin the stock on dips. Neutral Sentiment: Recent results and guidance: ON reported $0.64 EPS (beat consensus by ~$0.02) and revenue roughly in line with expectations, with revenue down ~11% YoY. Management set Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.560–$0.660 — a near-term fundamental anchor that gives analysts and models a concrete guide for the quarter. That beat plus guidance helps explain constructive investor reaction despite mixed top-line trends. MarketBeat ON profile & recent results

Recent results and guidance: ON reported $0.64 EPS (beat consensus by ~$0.02) and revenue roughly in line with expectations, with revenue down ~11% YoY. Management set Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.560–$0.660 — a near-term fundamental anchor that gives analysts and models a concrete guide for the quarter. That beat plus guidance helps explain constructive investor reaction despite mixed top-line trends. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale disclosed: Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares on Mar 13 at an average price of $58.67 (SEC filing). The sale is modest in size but is being read by some traders as a mild negative signal on insider conviction near-term. SEC filing for insider sale

Insider sale disclosed: Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares on Mar 13 at an average price of $58.67 (SEC filing). The sale is modest in size but is being read by some traders as a mild negative signal on insider conviction near-term. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment: Wall Street Zen recently lowered ON to a “Hold.” Downgrades can reduce momentum-driven buying and weigh on sentiment even if fundamentals remain intact. American Banking News: Rating lowered to Hold

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $358,708.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 173,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,205,235.81. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 60,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 339,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,176,341.20. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,114 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,308. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

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