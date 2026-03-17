Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Raises Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 238.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,489 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 0.5% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $14,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 37,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.37.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

See Also

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