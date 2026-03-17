TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.
TFI International has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. TFI International has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TFI International to earn $9.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.
TFI International Price Performance
TFII opened at $101.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.78. TFI International has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $127.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TFI International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TFI International by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,214,000 after acquiring an additional 101,218 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 818,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,714,000 after acquiring an additional 251,444 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 96,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc (NYSE: TFII) is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.
Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.
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