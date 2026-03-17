TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

TFI International has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. TFI International has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TFI International to earn $9.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

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TFI International Price Performance

TFII opened at $101.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.78. TFI International has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $127.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. TFI International had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TFI International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TFI International by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,214,000 after acquiring an additional 101,218 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 818,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,714,000 after acquiring an additional 251,444 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 96,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

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TFI International Inc (NYSE: TFII) is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

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