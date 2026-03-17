Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE IHD opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43.

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About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

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Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE: IHD) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to provide high current income and long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of companies domiciled or with significant business activities in emerging market countries. The fund emphasizes dividend-paying stocks across a range of industries, including financials, consumer staples, industrials and energy, with the goal of generating above-average yield relative to broader emerging market equity indices.

Launched in the mid-2000s under the ING Investment Management brand, the fund became part of Voya Investment Management’s portfolio offerings following Voya Financial’s acquisition of ING’s U.S.

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