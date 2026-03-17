Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 41,016 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 41,016 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $36,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 20.4% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.59.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Teyin M. Liu acquired 7,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $337.50 per share, with a total value of $2,639,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,744,625. This trade represents a 43.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $441.80 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $455.50. The firm has a market cap of $497.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $393.94 and a 200 day moving average of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.37%.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages lifted ratings and price targets (RBC to $525, TD Cowen to $500, Rosenblatt/Baird raised estimates), supporting further upside expectations ahead of earnings. Brokers lift price targets

Multiple brokerages lifted ratings and price targets (RBC to $525, TD Cowen to $500, Rosenblatt/Baird raised estimates), supporting further upside expectations ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Micron announced high?volume production of HBM4 (designed for NVIDIA Vera Rubin), the industry’s first PCIe Gen6 SSD in volume, and large SOCAMM2 parts — product wins that reinforce AI/data?center demand and justify premium valuation. High-volume production announcements

Micron announced high?volume production of HBM4 (designed for NVIDIA Vera Rubin), the industry’s first PCIe Gen6 SSD in volume, and large SOCAMM2 parts — product wins that reinforce AI/data?center demand and justify premium valuation. Positive Sentiment: Micron completed acquisition of Powerchip’s Tongluo P5 site in Taiwan and plans a second facility there — a clear capacity push to capture prolonged AI/DRAM demand (though production ramp is multi-year). Tongluo acquisition & expansion

Micron completed acquisition of Powerchip’s Tongluo P5 site in Taiwan and plans a second facility there — a clear capacity push to capture prolonged AI/DRAM demand (though production ramp is multi-year). Positive Sentiment: Street previews and models expect a strong Q2 (sales seen near ~$19B in some previews, big DRAM/HBM revenue upside) — this raises the chance of an earnings beat and bullish guidance that traders are buying into. Earnings preview

Street previews and models expect a strong Q2 (sales seen near ~$19B in some previews, big DRAM/HBM revenue upside) — this raises the chance of an earnings beat and bullish guidance that traders are buying into. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market tailwinds today (oil price moves and risk?on flows) helped tech names rally; Micron benefited as a large-cap AI/memory leader. Market rally context

Broader market tailwinds today (oil price moves and risk?on flows) helped tech names rally; Micron benefited as a large-cap AI/memory leader. Neutral Sentiment: Relative?performance narratives (e.g., Nvidia vs. Micron) are circulating — some analysts see Micron re?rating, others argue GPU leaders may still outperform; this influences rotation and multiple expansion decisions. Nvidia vs Micron view

Relative?performance narratives (e.g., Nvidia vs. Micron) are circulating — some analysts see Micron re?rating, others argue GPU leaders may still outperform; this influences rotation and multiple expansion decisions. Negative Sentiment: Contrasting views warn the memory upcycle could be shorter than expected; a faster?than?anticipated downcycle would pressure DRAM pricing and margins post?beat. Downcycle warning

Contrasting views warn the memory upcycle could be shorter than expected; a faster?than?anticipated downcycle would pressure DRAM pricing and margins post?beat. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and the long timeline for meaningful shipments from the Tongluo site (company cites fiscal?2028) are reminders that capacity investments are multi?year and won’t immediately boost revenue. Acquisition details & insider notes

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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