Everest Group Q1 EPS Forecast Decreased by Zacks Research

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Everest Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $14.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $14.42. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Everest Group’s current full-year earnings is $47.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Everest Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $16.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $9.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $53.46 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $17.21 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $12.13 EPS.

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Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $13.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($18.39) earnings per share.

EG has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Everest Group from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho set a $360.00 price objective on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Everest Group from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $365.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.21.

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Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $320.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.30 and a 200 day moving average of $332.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.34. Everest Group has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $370.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Everest Group by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 96.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

About Everest Group

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Everest Group (NYSE:EG) is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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