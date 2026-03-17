DLH Holdings Corp. $DLHC Holdings Increased by Mink Brook Asset Management LLC

Mink Brook Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,566,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,584 shares during the quarter. DLH accounts for 9.8% of Mink Brook Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of DLH worth $14,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DLH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in DLH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in DLH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in DLH in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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DLH Stock Down 3.8%

NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $83.46 million, a PE ratio of -82.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). DLH had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLHC shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DLH in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLH

Insider Activity

In other DLH news, major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 44,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $243,144.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,931,447 shares in the company, valued at $10,622,958.50. This represents a 2.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 95,956 shares of company stock worth $527,758 in the last 90 days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLH Profile

(Free Report)

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

See Also

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