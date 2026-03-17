Maripau Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,217 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $827,000. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 469,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,493,000 after buying an additional 124,335 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 287,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 508,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,373,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $103.46 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.67 and a 1 year high of $103.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.89 and a 200 day moving average of $103.00.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

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