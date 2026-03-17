HC Wainwright Predicts reAlpha Tech FY2027 Earnings

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for reAlpha Tech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for reAlpha Tech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share.

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reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. reAlpha Tech had a negative return on equity of 346.03% and a negative net margin of 389.38%.The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.94 million.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of reAlpha Tech in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.63.

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reAlpha Tech Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of AIRE stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. reAlpha Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -3.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On reAlpha Tech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in reAlpha Tech by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 64,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in reAlpha Tech by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in reAlpha Tech by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 514,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in reAlpha Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

reAlpha Tech Company Profile

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reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ: AIRE) is a real estate technology company specializing in the acquisition, renovation, and management of single-family rental properties across the United States. The company leverages proprietary data analytics and machine-learning models to identify undervalued houses in high-potential neighborhoods. Once acquired, these properties undergo a standardized renovation process designed to maximize rental value and minimize maintenance expenses, after which they are added to reAlpha’s rental portfolio.

In addition to direct property ownership, reAlpha Tech offers a subscription-based investment platform that enables accredited and non-accredited investors to participate in fractional ownership of residential real estate assets.

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