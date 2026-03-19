Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in TopBuild by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 3,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TopBuild from $518.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research cut TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded TopBuild from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $515.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.93.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE BLD opened at $356.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $266.26 and a twelve month high of $559.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.88.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 9.65%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild’s core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

Further Reading

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