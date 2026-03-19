Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. $CPA

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Copa as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 408.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Copa by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

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Copa Stock Performance

Copa stock opened at $110.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $82.54 and a 1 year high of $156.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.27.

Copa Increases Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.26). Copa had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 18.57%.The business had revenue of $962.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.61. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Copa from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Copa from $212.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Copa

Copa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA (NYSE:CPA) is a Panama?based aviation holding company that provides passenger and cargo air transportation across the Americas and the Caribbean. Through its principal subsidiary, Copa Airlines, the company operates a modern fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, offering scheduled flights that connect passengers through its Tocumen International Airport hub in Panama City. The company also offers dedicated cargo services under the Copa Cargo brand, leveraging belly hold capacity on its passenger flights to transport freight throughout its network.

The roots of Copa Holdings trace back to 1947, when Compañía Panameña de Aviación began operations as the flag carrier of Panama.

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