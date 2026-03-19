Mirabella Financial Services LLP Grows Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE – Free Report) by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,962 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 42.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

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CareTrust REIT Price Performance

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.67. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $41.72.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

CareTrust REIT ( NYSE:CTRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.86 million during the quarter. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 67.28%.CareTrust REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.95 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTRE

CareTrust REIT Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of net-leased healthcare properties. The company primarily focuses on seniors housing and post-acute care facilities, entering into long-term, triple-net lease agreements with leading operators in the skilled nursing, assisted living, memory care, inpatient rehabilitation and specialty hospital sectors. Through its portfolio, CareTrust REIT aims to provide investors with stable and predictable rental income while supporting the ongoing demand for quality healthcare real estate across the United States.

Since its initial public offering in September 2013, CareTrust REIT has pursued a disciplined acquisition strategy, targeting properties in primary and select secondary markets.

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