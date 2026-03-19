Mirabella Financial Services LLP Trims Position in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,714,669,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,337,000 after purchasing an additional 78,539 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,655,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,484,000 after purchasing an additional 226,856 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,045,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,075,000 after purchasing an additional 163,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $1,123,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,161.40. This represents a 44.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 4,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $2,330,816.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,540,012.80. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,689 shares of company stock valued at $17,407,395. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $479.05 on Thursday. Hubbell Inc has a 1 year low of $299.42 and a 1 year high of $533.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $494.21 and a 200 day moving average of $458.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 27.45%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBB. Mizuho set a $575.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore upped their target price on Hubbell from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hubbell from $465.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.00.

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About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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