Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $2.45 Million in STERIS plc $STE

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 62,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in STERIS by 282.2% during the second quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 9,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,163,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,921,827,000 after buying an additional 205,276 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in STERIS by 5.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 98,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in STERIS by 9.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,157,000 after acquiring an additional 89,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.21, for a total value of $734,876.58. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 705 shares in the company, valued at $167,233.05. The trade was a 81.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE opened at $216.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.05. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $204.90 and a 1-year high of $269.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. STERIS had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.15%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS Corporation (NYSE: STE) is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

See Also

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