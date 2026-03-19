Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $3.54 Million Investment in Laureate Education $LAUR

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned 0.08% of Laureate Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Laureate Education by 219.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 213,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,565 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at about $4,389,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 19,942 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 427,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after buying an additional 314,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 158,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 115,732 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on LAUR shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Laureate Education from $40.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Laureate Education from $32.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laureate Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Laureate Education Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of LAUR opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $37.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $541.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.10 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 16.55%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Laureate Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.030 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Laureate Education

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.

Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.

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