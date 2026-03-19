Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Holdings in CMB.TECH nv $CMBT

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of CMB.TECH nv (NYSE:CMBT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,384,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,386,000. CMB.TECH accounts for about 1.9% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned approximately 1.23% of CMB.TECH as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMBT. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMB.TECH during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CMB.TECH in the third quarter worth $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CMB.TECH during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CMB.TECH by 221.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in CMB.TECH during the third quarter worth about $94,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised CMB.TECH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Pareto Securities raised CMB.TECH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CMB.TECH from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMB.TECH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

CMB.TECH Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:CMBT opened at $12.78 on Thursday. CMB.TECH nv has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). CMB.TECH had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $639.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.43 million.

CMB.TECH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. CMB.TECH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.77%.

CMB.TECH Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

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