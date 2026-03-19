Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases 1,036,777 Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. $BLND

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,643,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036,777 shares during the period. Blend Labs comprises 0.8% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned 1.02% of Blend Labs worth $9,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Blend Labs by 7.3% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 75,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 156,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

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Blend Labs Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Blend Labs stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.12 million, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.27. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 649,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,461.44. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,125 shares of company stock valued at $93,169. 35.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blend Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLND

Blend Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc operates as a financial technology company that offers a digital consumer banking platform designed to simplify and automate the lending and account opening processes for banks and credit unions. Its cloud-native software enables financial institutions to deliver a more seamless customer experience by consolidating multiple steps—such as application intake, identity verification, document collection and underwriting—into a unified digital workflow. Blend’s platform is built to integrate with existing core banking systems and third-party data providers, allowing clients to accelerate loan origination and deposit account opening while maintaining compliance and security standards.

The company’s product suite includes solutions for mortgage origination, home equity lending, consumer personal lending and deposit account opening.

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