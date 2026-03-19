Mirabella Financial Services LLP Decreases Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB

Mirabella Financial Services LLP cut its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,237 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 107,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 2.0%

AUB opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $42.18.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.53%.The firm had revenue of $391.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $45.00 price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $41.50 to $47.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

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Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, operating through its principal subsidiary Atlantic Union Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses and institutions across Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and the District of Columbia. Leveraging a network of full-service branches, commercial lending offices and digital platforms, Atlantic Union Bankshares focuses on relationship-driven solutions tailored to its regional client base.

Atlantic Union’s product lineup includes traditional deposit accounts, such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with certificates of deposit.

See Also

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