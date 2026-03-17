Essentra H2 Earnings Call Highlights

Essentra (LON:ESNT) reported 2025 results that management said were in line with expectations, highlighted by a return to revenue growth in the second half and stable gross margins despite a challenging macro backdrop. Chief Executive Scott Fawcett said the group operated in “choppy waters,” but pointed to business agility, pricing execution, and operational actions—such as site closures and automation—as key contributors to a “respectable set of results.”

Get alerts:

2025 financial performance: flat reported revenue, strong cash conversion

CFO Rowan Baker said revenue for 2025 was £302 million, flat year-over-year on a reported basis. On a constant-currency basis, revenue grew 2.5%, with growth across all regions: EMEA up 2.6%, Americas up 2.0%, and APAC up 3.1%. Baker described 2025 as a “game of two halves,” noting the group moved from being down at the half-year to 6.4% constant-currency growth in the second half, helped by pricing and easier comparatives.

Adjusted operating profit was, with an adjusted operating margin of. Adjusted EPS was. Gross margin remained robust at, which management attributed to a combination of geographic mix (including lower-margin Turkey within Europe), Turkish inflation impacts, and temporary service recovery investment following an ERP go-live in Germany. Baker said gross margin “ticked up ever so slightly” in the second half, supported by footprint optimization and improved pricing.

Essentra ended 2025 with net debt of £60.7 million, down from £68.2 million the prior year, and net-debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 1.4x, remaining within the group’s stated range of below 1.5x. Adjusted operating cash conversion was 137.5% (Baker also cited 138%), benefiting from the sale of the Kidlington warehouse (Building Block B); excluding that sale, he said cash conversion would still have been 120%. CapEx-to-sales was 3.6%, slightly below the company’s guided range, which Baker attributed to cash discipline.

The company declared a final dividend of £0.012 pence, bringing the total for the year to £0.02 pence, with dividend cover of 3x. Shareholder returns of £9.3 million included a £2.6 million share buyback.

Margin bridge: pricing improved in the second half; efficiencies offset inflation

Management emphasized the role of pricing in the second half. Baker said the pricing impact in the second half was about double that of the first half, and that in the second half Essentra more than covered inflation with pricing. In Q&A, management quantified pricing: the price impact was just under 2% in the first half and just under 4% in the second half, while noting it did not expect pricing to remain at 4% in 2026.

Cost efficiencies were also described as a meaningful contributor, supported by footprint optimization, operational improvements, and cost control. At the same time, the group partially rebuilt variable compensation in 2025 after removing it entirely in 2024, which weighed on year-over-year margin comparisons. Additional costs included freight and staffing related to service recovery in Nettetal, Germany following the ERP implementation.

Adjusting items totaled £12.5 million, predominantly related to the ERP rollout, which Baker said was decreasing year-over-year. The company expects the ERP program to complete by Q1 2027, with 2026 expected to be the “final full year” of ERP-related adjusting items at around £12 million.

Regional performance: EMEA recovery, stable Americas, mixed Asia

Fawcett said all three regions returned to growth by the end of the year. In EMEA, he said the region returned to growth in the second half, aided by strong performance in Turkey. He added that excluding Turkey, the core European business returned to mid-single-digit growth in the second half, albeit on weaker comparatives. EMEA margins were diluted by the mix effect of lower-margin Turkey and by service protection spending tied to the German ERP go-live; the backlog and related service costs eased by year-end.

On ERP progress, Fawcett said the company did not see a repeat of the Germany service issues during go-lives in Italy, Sweden, Finland, and South Africa, and added that the U.K. go-live on January 2 went well. He said 90% of the EMEA region is now trading on the ERP, with two core sites left: the acquired BMP site in Milan (planned for Q3) and Turkey (planned for year-end).

In the Americas, Essentra saw consistent growth through the year. Fawcett cited a slowdown around “Liberation Day” that dampened what had been a strong start, before returning to a more normal growth level in the second half. He said the team responded well to frequent tariff-driven pricing changes, and that the distribution channel—which represents more than a third and “almost 40%” of U.S. business—remained stable with no major de-stocking or stocking-up. The group also closed Costa Rica operations and moved activity into Mexico in the second half, reducing overhead and complexity, while margins remained stable.

In APAC, management said the second half was weaker than the first half due to one-off business wins at the end of 2024 that benefited the first half of 2025. In China, export-oriented customers performed well, while domestic demand remained weaker and continued into the start of 2026. Essentra exited direct operations in Japan, moving to a distribution model: the company gave distributors some gross margin benefit but removed its own SG&A costs to improve overall returns. Gross margin in Asia was described as stable, though pricing pressure persisted in China.

Strategy: growth end markets, automation, ERP, and bolt-on M&A

Fawcett described Essentra as a global, service-led manufacturer of low-cost items on customers’ bills of materials, emphasizing that on-time delivery and quality are more valuable to customers than unit cost. He said Essentra now manufactures across five product categories, which he characterized as a unique combination, and that the company’s “high mix” and large number of customer transactions support margins and pricing capability.

Operationally, management highlighted ongoing manufacturing efficiency efforts including automation, procurement improvements, and selective insourcing. Fawcett cited moving insulated spacers from being purchased to being manufactured at the Rayong, Thailand facility as an example. Footprint optimization included closures of Japan and Costa Rica, which were also referenced in the financial review.

In December, Essentra completed a bolt-on acquisition of Device Technologies (DTI). Baker said the deal had a total cash cost of £6.7 million, with an additional £1.2 million of deferred consideration dependent on performance, and was completed at an “attractive” multiple of 6.6x EBITDA. Fawcett described DTI’s “flexible grommet edge” product and said the business was growing strongly with high gross margins. He said integration work was underway, beginning with safety and compliance, and that Essentra planned to pursue commercial and cross-sell opportunities over the course of 2026.

On M&A more broadly, Fawcett said the pipeline was “more active than average,” with one opportunity progressing in parallel with DTI, additional opportunities under consideration, and interest in acquiring an Indian manufacturing asset to support growth in India given high import tariffs.

Outlook: 2026 trading in line; guidance maintained amid uncertainty

For 2026, Baker guided to 3%-4% group revenue growth and a “modest” level of margin expansion, supported by gross margin improvements, pricing, and cost efficiencies, partially offset by further variable compensation build-back dependent on performance. He expects the effective tax rate to normalize to around 26% after two years of benefiting from deferred tax asset recognition (2025 effective tax rate was 15.8%). The company reiterated its cash conversion guardrail of greater than 85% and said it expects to maintain a strong balance sheet.

Fawcett said 2026 started well and trading was in line with expectations, but he flagged geopolitical developments as a source of uncertainty. He noted Essentra has around £2 million of sales in the Middle East, describing direct exposure as negligible, while adding the company had begun seeing requests for raw material price increases and some freight inflation. He said Essentra has mechanisms to offset freight costs and expects to manage raw material increases similarly to how it managed tariffs, though he characterized these efforts as “work” and a distraction from longer-term value creation. Despite the uncertainty, management said expectations remained unchanged and reiterated confidence in midterm operating margin targets, which Fawcett said could be achieved through company actions and M&A even if broader market growth does not return.

About Essentra (LON:ESNT)

Essentra plc is a leading global provider of essential components and solutions, focusing on the manufacture and distribution of plastic injection moulded, vinyl dip moulded and metal items.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Essentra’s global network extends to 28 countries worldwide and includes c.3,000 employees, 14 manufacturing facilities, 26 distribution centres and 37 sales & service centres serving c.64,000 customers with a rapid supply of low cost but essential products for a variety of applications in industries such as equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, medical and renewable energy.

Read More