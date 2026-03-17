London Co. of Virginia Lowers Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB

London Co. of Virginia lessened its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 884,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,143 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.62% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $31,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AUB. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 634.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 36,196 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,137,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,548,000 after acquiring an additional 565,564 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 249,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 22,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

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Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ AUB opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.03. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $391.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.95 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 72.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $41.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $45.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

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About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, operating through its principal subsidiary Atlantic Union Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses and institutions across Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and the District of Columbia. Leveraging a network of full-service branches, commercial lending offices and digital platforms, Atlantic Union Bankshares focuses on relationship-driven solutions tailored to its regional client base.

Atlantic Union’s product lineup includes traditional deposit accounts, such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

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