London Co. of Virginia Has $166.65 Million Position in Waters Corporation $WAT

London Co. of Virginia decreased its position in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,581 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.93% of Waters worth $166,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth about $1,397,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,677,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,656,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,295,612,000 after purchasing an additional 246,128 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 231,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,512,000 after purchasing an additional 25,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,320,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Waters from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Waters from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.84.

Waters Trading Up 1.2%

WAT opened at $290.01 on Tuesday. Waters Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $275.05 and a fifty-two week high of $414.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $350.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.53.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $932.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.17 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. Waters has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.300-14.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

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