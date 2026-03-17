London Co. of Virginia Has $255.47 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

London Co. of Virginia lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,707,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,989 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises about 1.4% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned about 1.33% of Dollar Tree worth $255,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 90.5% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $41,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.95.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 6.4%

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $114.36 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $61.87 and a one year high of $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.82.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a positive return on equity of 30.23%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Dollar Tree

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Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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