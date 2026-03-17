London Co. of Virginia Has $204.78 Million Position in Chubb Limited $CB

London Co. of Virginia cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 725,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,598 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.18% of Chubb worth $204,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 7.4% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Chubb by 26.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 3.5% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Chubb from $279.00 to $259.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $283.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.81.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $330.06 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $264.10 and a 12 month high of $345.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.16. The firm has a market cap of $128.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $1.19. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total transaction of $9,234,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,683.80. This represents a 70.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $4,991,938.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,572,096.72. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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