Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 101,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News
Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call?option activity: traders bought ~468,549 TSM calls (?213% above average), signalling short?term bullish bets and potential dealer hedging that can amplify upside.
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst/coverage lift: recent pieces highlight sustained AI demand and reiterations from major firms that TSMC’s rally may continue, supporting investor enthusiasm and upside price targets. TSMC Stock (TSM): Top Bernstein Analyst Turns Up the Heat on This AI Chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stock Soars 83% — Bernstein Says Rally Isn’t Over Yet
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional positioning and analyst targets remain supportive: recent data show large hedge?fund additions and multiple buy/overweight ratings with elevated price targets, underpinning momentum. TSMC Stock (TSM) Opinions on BofA Buy Rating and AI Demand
- Neutral Sentiment: Customer product timing and memory supply issues: a report that Nvidia’s Rubin GPU may face HBM4 supply-driven delays while Google TPU demand rises could tighten demand for TSMC capacity — positive for pricing/long?term utilization but potentially uneven near?term revenue. Nvidia Rubin GPU Faces Possible Delay As HBM4 Supply Falls Short, While Google TPU Demand Surges In Race For TSMC Capacity: Report
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector commentary and stock comparisons continue to keep TSMC in focus with broader tech flows and AI narratives (e.g., Micron vs. TSM). These articles sustain interest but are not company?specific catalysts. Better Chip Stock to Buy: Micron or Taiwan Semiconductor?
- Negative Sentiment: Energy & chemical supply risk: Morgan Stanley and others flag an “LNG cliff” for Taiwan and possible sulfuric?acid shortages if the Strait of Hormuz is disrupted — a real production risk for energy?intensive fabs that could hit output if prolonged. Strait Of Hormuz Risks Put TSMC LNG And Chemical Supply In Focus Morgan Stanley: Taiwan’s 11-day ‘LNG cliff’ threatens global chip supply
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical / competitive pressure from Chinese domestic chip push: progress toward 7nm domestically raises longer?term competition risk in the region, which could weigh on TSMC’s market share outlook over years (not an immediate earnings hit). China’s Next Chip Push Moves Toward 7 nm
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $340.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $390.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $347.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.18.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.
About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
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