Kyle Steven Brown Acquires 3,532 Shares of Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) CEO Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,532 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $50,013.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 620,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,239.44. This represents a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kyle Steven Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 2nd, Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,333 shares of Trinity Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $49,661.70.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.83 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 46.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.0%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.08%.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Clear Str raised shares of Trinity Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citizens Jmp set a $17.50 target price on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $17.00 target price on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trinity Capital

About Trinity Capital

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Trinity Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: TRIN) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to venture-backed and growth-stage companies. As a venture lender, Trinity Capital offers customized capital structures, including secured debt and equity co-investment, designed to support companies that have progressed beyond early-stage funding but still require non-dilutive growth capital.

The company focuses its investments on technology-driven sectors such as software, fintech, healthcare, life sciences and cleantech.

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