80,000 Shares in American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. $AEXA Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AEXA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.16% of American Exceptionalism Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in American Exceptionalism Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $463,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in American Exceptionalism Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $528,000.

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American Exceptionalism Acquisition Trading Down 0.9%

American Exceptionalism Acquisition stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40. American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $11.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AEXA

American Exceptionalism Acquisition Profile

(Free Report)

We are led by Chamath Palihapitiya, the founder and Managing Partner of Social Capital. Like Social Capital, the company is formed to confront the world’s hardest problems. Although these problems have evolved over the past decade, our approach remains the same—with a dedication to first principles thinking, deep technological understanding and a willingness to be contrarian to consensus. — We intend to find companies that operate in sectors that we believe will be instrumental in maintaining U.S.

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