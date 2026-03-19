Jan Madsen Sells 742 Shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) Director Jan Madsen sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $53,609.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,438.75. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS stock opened at $69.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.59. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $100.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

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Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Maximus had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 6.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Maximus by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 123.1% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMS shares. Wall Street Zen cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Maximus from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Maximus

Maximus Company Profile

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Maximus, Inc (NYSE: MMS) is a global provider of government services focused on delivering health and human services programs. The company partners with federal, state, and local agencies to administer and manage programs that support individuals and families across various stages of life. Key service areas include eligibility determination and enrollment services for Medicaid, Medicare, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and other public assistance programs, as well as call center operations, case management and program integrity solutions.

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