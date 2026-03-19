New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Takes Position in Nutanix $NTNX

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 3,122.7% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 14.1% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX stock opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.06. Nutanix has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $83.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $722.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.83 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 9.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Nutanix from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nutanix from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTNX

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

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