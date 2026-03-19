Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Director Acquires $60,052.43 in Stock

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) Director James Geygan acquired 17,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $60,052.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,975,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,384,955.68. The trade was a 0.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Geygan also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 13th, James Geygan bought 65,148 shares of Fluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $226,063.56.

On Friday, March 13th, James Geygan bought 125 shares of Fluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $433.75.

Fluent Stock Down 0.3%

Fluent stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $104.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 115.19% and a negative net margin of 13.01%.The company had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fluent, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fluent during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Fluent by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluent by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares during the period. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Fluent from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

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About Fluent

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Fluent, Inc is a performance marketing and customer acquisition platform that helps consumer brands drive leads and sales through data-driven digital campaigns. The company specializes in direct-response marketing, executing campaigns across multiple channels including email, display, paid search, social media and native advertising. By focusing on measurable outcomes such as cost per acquisition and return on ad spend, Fluent tailors solutions to meet the specific objectives of its clients.

The company’s proprietary technology leverages first-party data sourced from its network of consumer-facing digital properties and programmatic partnerships.

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