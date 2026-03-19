OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Director Sells $69,860.70 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director Jocelyn Moore sold 8,190 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $69,860.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,076 shares in the company, valued at $333,318.28. This represents a 17.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OppFi Stock Performance

Shares of OppFi stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. OppFi Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $15.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $711.17 million, a PE ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 1.73.

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OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $85.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.80 million. OppFi had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 45.42%. OppFi has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on OPFI. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of OppFi in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on OPFI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in OppFi by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of OppFi by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OppFi during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of OppFi by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,474,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,450 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OppFi

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OppFi (NYSE: OPFI) is a financial technology company that provides digital lending and credit solutions designed to meet the needs of near-prime consumers in the United States. Through its technology-driven platform, OppFi offers unsecured installment loans under the OppLoans brand, allowing borrowers to access credit online or via mobile devices. The company leverages proprietary data analytics and machine learning models to assess credit risk, streamline underwriting processes and deliver personalized loan products with transparent terms.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, OppFi was founded in 2013 with a mission to increase financial inclusion for underserved and underbanked populations.

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