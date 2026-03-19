FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 8,400.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 33.9% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Gold news, Director Mark Isto sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $549,660.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,417.69. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 4,173 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,213.11. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,162.03. This represents a 40.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $2,127,091. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $242.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $306.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.76). Royal Gold had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $360.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Royal Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.50.

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About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company’s portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

Further Reading

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