Chad Smith Sells 2,567 Shares of Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Stock

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) COO Chad Smith sold 2,567 shares of Better Home & Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $76,496.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 20,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,280.20. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Better Home & Finance Stock Down 8.8%

Shares of BETR stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.73. The company has a market cap of $446.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.98. Better Home & Finance Holding Company has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $94.06.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BETR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Better Home & Finance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Better Home & Finance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Better Home & Finance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,394,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Better Home & Finance by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Better Home & Finance by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better Home & Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,797,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Better Home & Finance by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 14,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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