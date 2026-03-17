Jain Global LLC Has $6.10 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Jain Global LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the quarter. Jain Global LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 4,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 64,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In related news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 98,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $7,959,467.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,922,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,242,795.45. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of -220.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $83.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is -627.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Argus raised shares of Microchip Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCHP

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

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