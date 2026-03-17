Brokerages Set BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT at $84.40

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.40.
Several equities analysts recently commented on DOOO shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOOO
Institutional Trading of BRP
BRP Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 172.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.08.
BRP Company Profile
BRP Inc, operating under the brand name Bombardier Recreational Products, is a leader in designing, manufacturing and distributing recreational vehicles and propulsion systems for winter, on-road, off-road and water lifestyles. The company’s diversified portfolio includes snowmobiles, personal watercraft, all-terrain vehicles and roadsters, all powered by in-house Rotax engines. With a focus on innovation and performance, BRP has positioned itself at the forefront of the powersports industry.
At the heart of BRP’s product lineup are its flagship Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo personal watercraft, which serve both recreational and professional segments.
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