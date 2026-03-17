Brokerages Set BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT at $84.40

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOOO shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th.

Get BRP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOOO

Institutional Trading of BRP

BRP Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,057,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,836,000 after purchasing an additional 209,576 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 4.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,323,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,372,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,437,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BRP by 6.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,904,000 after buying an additional 83,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in BRP by 519.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 729,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,369,000 after buying an additional 612,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 172.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.08.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, operating under the brand name Bombardier Recreational Products, is a leader in designing, manufacturing and distributing recreational vehicles and propulsion systems for winter, on-road, off-road and water lifestyles. The company’s diversified portfolio includes snowmobiles, personal watercraft, all-terrain vehicles and roadsters, all powered by in-house Rotax engines. With a focus on innovation and performance, BRP has positioned itself at the forefront of the powersports industry.

At the heart of BRP’s product lineup are its flagship Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo personal watercraft, which serve both recreational and professional segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.