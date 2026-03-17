Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Shares Up 5.1% – Should You Buy?

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.09 and last traded at GBX 0.08. 77,202,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 78,657,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08.

Active Energy Group Trading Up 7.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.17. The company has a market cap of £3.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.09.

About Active Energy Group

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Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification. It engages in distribution of wood chip; and processing and distribution of wood; and property holding activities. The company was formerly known as Cinpart plc and changed its name to Active Energy Group Plc in July 2010.

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