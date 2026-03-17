Plume Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (PLUME)

Plume (PLUME) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Plume coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Plume has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Plume has a total market cap of $66.67 million and $23.64 million worth of Plume was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,805.98 or 1.00089084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Plume Coin Profile

Plume launched on January 20th, 2025. Plume’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,121,329,365 coins. The official website for Plume is plume.org. The official message board for Plume is plume.org/blog. Plume’s official Twitter account is @plumenetwork.

Buying and Selling Plume

According to CryptoCompare, “Plume (PLUME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Plume has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,121,329,365 in circulation. The last known price of Plume is 0.01361148 USD and is up 9.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $17,431,967.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plume.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plume directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plume should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plume using one of the exchanges listed above.

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